Nauryz Ball in Astana brings together diplomats, showcases traditions and renewal

Photo credit: Kazakh Culture Ministry

The Nauryz Ball was held on the Culture and National Traditions Day, as part of the Nauryznama decade established in 2024 at the initiative of the Head of State. The event became a platform for cultural and humanitarian dialogue, with special emphasis on Kazakhstan’s rich historical and cultural heritage, national traditions, and modern social development.

Photo credit: Kazakh Culture Ministry

A themed fair was organized for diplomats to highlight the meaning of Nauryz as a holiday of renewal, harmony, good deeds, and respect for spiritual roots. Guests also took part in traditional Kazakh national games such as arqan tartu (tug-of-war), asyq atu, and other competitions.

Photo credit: Kazakh Culture Ministry

Opening the event, Deputy Prime Minister- Culture and Information Minister Aida Balayeva stressed the symbolic significance of this year’s celebration, which coincided with an important stage in the country’s history. She noted that the recent nationwide referendum adopted a new Constitution, charting Kazakhstan’s future course based on justice, progress, education, science, and innovation. Aida Balayeva emphasized that the new Constitution enshrines the preservation of historical and cultural heritage and respect for national culture as fundamental principles of state development.

Photo credit: Kazakh Culture Ministry

Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Bakayev also addressed the gathering, highlighting the symbolic role of Nauryz as an important element of cultural diplomacy that unites people and fosters mutual understanding among nations.