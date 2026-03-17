EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Nauryz Ball in Astana brings together diplomats, showcases traditions and renewal

    09:10, 17 March 2026

    The traditional Nauryz Ball took place in Astana, bringing together representatives of the diplomatic corps, international organizations, and foreign partner institutions accredited in Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Nauryz Ball highlights Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage
    Photo credit: Kazakh Culture Ministry
    Nauryz Ball highlights Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage
    Photo credit: Kazakh Culture Ministry

    The Nauryz Ball was held on the Culture and National Traditions Day, as part of the Nauryznama decade established in 2024 at the initiative of the Head of State. The event became a platform for cultural and humanitarian dialogue, with special emphasis on Kazakhstan’s rich historical and cultural heritage, national traditions, and modern social development.

    Nauryz Ball highlights Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage
    Photo credit: Kazakh Culture Ministry

    A themed fair was organized for diplomats to highlight the meaning of Nauryz as a holiday of renewal, harmony, good deeds, and respect for spiritual roots. Guests also took part in traditional Kazakh national games such as arqan tartu (tug-of-war), asyq atu, and other competitions.

    Nauryz Ball highlights Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage
    Photo credit: Kazakh Culture Ministry

    Opening the event, Deputy Prime Minister- Culture and Information Minister Aida Balayeva stressed the symbolic significance of this year’s celebration, which coincided with an important stage in the country’s history. She noted that the recent nationwide referendum adopted a new Constitution, charting Kazakhstan’s future course based on justice, progress, education, science, and innovation. Aida Balayeva emphasized that the new Constitution enshrines the preservation of historical and cultural heritage and respect for national culture as fundamental principles of state development.

    Nauryz Ball highlights Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage
    Photo credit: Kazakh Culture Ministry

    Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Bakayev also addressed the gathering, highlighting the symbolic role of Nauryz as an important element of cultural diplomacy that unites people and fosters mutual understanding among nations.

    Nauryz Ball highlights Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage
    Photo credit: Kazakh Culture Ministry

     

    Kazakhstan Foreign policy Culture Cultural Heritage Astana Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nauryz Holidays
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All