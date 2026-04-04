NATO Secretary General to visit Washington, D.C.

On 8 April, Mark Rutte is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The following day, Rutte will deliver a speech and join a discussion organized by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation Institute.

From 10 to 12 April, the Secretary General will attend the Bilderberg meeting.

The U.S. President previously called on European countries to join Washington’s military action in Iran – a call that was not met with approval, prompting a sharp reaction from the U.S. leader.

Earlier, it was reported that oil prices had surged more than 6.5% on Thursday, with Brent crude rising above $107 a barrel after US President Donald Trump threatened to hit Iran “extremely hard.”