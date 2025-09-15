Nationwide talent search: 'JARQYRA' casting kicks off in 19 cities

According to the Ministry of Culture, the project's major objective is to find regional talents and bring them into the national film industry. Successful applicants will be added to the actor database of the State Center for the Support of National Cinema and will be eligible for roles in future films.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan Ministry of Culture and Information

To apply, participants are to fill out a form, provide a photo, and prepare a short video introduction.

The names of all finalists will be posted on the official website of the Center, where they can be viewed by producers and film studios.

"In recent years, the Center has helped finance 34 debut films. This has become the foundation for a new generation of directors and actors," said Kurmanbek Zhumagali, Chairman of the Management Board of the State Center for the Support of National Cinema. "One of these projects, the debut film 'QAITADAN', focuses on natural disasters. The film grossed roughly 500 million tenge in its first week of release and struck a chord with a wide audience."

The initiative is being implemented under the guidance of Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva as part of the President’s instruction to renew the cultural policy.

As previously reported, the Kazakh film "Dos Mukasan" was screened in Baku.