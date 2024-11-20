Nationals of Kazakhstan advised to leave Ukrainian territory

“For safety reasons, the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Ukraine recommends the citizens of Kazakhstan to consider the possibility of leaving the territories close to places of mass hostilities or to leave Ukraine. The Embassy calls on all citizens of Kazakhstan not to ignore air alerts and immediately seek shelter, observe own safety measures and follow the recommendations of the officials,” a statement from the Embassy reads.

To depart to Kazakhstan, the citizens may travel on land through Poland or Moldova, after which use commercial flights. Schengen visa is required to travel through Poland, but a visa is not required to enter Moldova.

Embassy contacts:

Consular section: +38(044) 4831596, +38(044) 4891031.

Hotline: +380673470408.