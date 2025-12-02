National weightlifting championships kick off in Astana

A total of 177 top athletes from 17 regions of the country are competing in the event. Among them are world champions Nurgissa Adiletuly and Artyom Antropov.

“After 2022, Astana is once again hosting the Kazakhstan Adult Weightlifting Championships. The athlete lineup is exceptionally strong. I hope that our weightlifters will set new records in the capital in the coming days. I believe the strongest will come out on top, and that in 2026 our athletes will proudly represent the country at the Asian Summer Games in Japan,” said Azamat Agzamov, Deputy Head of the Astana Department of Physical Culture and Sports.

A total of 54 sets of medals will be awarded in individual events, with champions to be crowned in the men’s 65 kg and women’s 58 kg divisions.

The tournament is set to run through December 7.

