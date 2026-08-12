National unity is the bedrock of Kazakhstan's growth and prosperity — President

"During your time in public service, you have earned well-deserved honor and respect. You have worthily represented the people's interests as a member of the Senate of Parliament. I want to commend your merits in developing Kazakh parliamentarianism as Vice-Speaker and Chief of Staff at the Senate. Your professional work has received high praise and rightfully serves as an example of devoted service to the Fatherland," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Photo source: Akorda

Then, the Head of State praised renowned director Nurkanat Zhakypbai, who has devoted more than half a century to theater and cinema and made significant contributions to national culture.

"You are a living legend of the stage, and your large-scale productions have earned nationwide recognition. Brilliantly performed roles in dozens of plays and films have won the deep respect of audiences. Today, you are sharing your invaluable experience with young artists, opening the door to the world of art for them," the President continued.

The President of Kazakhstan also highlighted the productive professional and civic work of Viktor Khilnichenko, who rose from agronomist to head of the agricultural enterprise Khilnichenko and Co., and has also served as a deputy in the Almaty Regional Maslikhat (local representative body).

"Most importantly, you have never rested on your achievements, always setting new and ever more ambitious goals for yourself. Your contribution to the development of the region's agricultural potential cannot be overstated," the President said.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan has embarked upon a path of comprehensive modernization, reflected in fundamental changes across all areas of state life.

"We have made truly historic decisions that will determine the nation's destiny. We held a national referendum and adopted a new Constitution. Our citizens voted for the new Basic Law. As a Kazakh saying goes, 'Unity is the source of well-being.' The unity of the people is the unshakable foundation for the growth and prosperity of our state. Soon, for the first time in Kazakhstan's history, elections to the Qurultay will take place, which will undoubtedly become a major event in the life of the country. The election campaign is now in full swing. The parties are demonstrating high standards of political culture. We stand on the threshold of momentous events. A very responsible period lies ahead. I am confident that by uniting, we will be able to channel all our experience and energy for the good of our Homeland," the Head of State said.

As written earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented state awards to a group of public figures at the Akorda Palace.