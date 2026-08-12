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    Kazakh President honors group of public figures

    15:15, 12 August 2026

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented state awards to a group of public figures at the Akorda Palace, praising their contributions to the country’s development, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    Kazakh President honors group of public figures
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Head of State awarded distinguished artist Batima Zaurbekova the Order of Otan.

    Kazakh President honors group of public figures
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Literary scholar Turssyn Zhurtbay received the Order of Barys, I degree.

    Kazakh President honors group of public figures
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Statesman Alexander Sudin was honored with the Order of Barys, II degree.

    Kazakh President honors group of public figures
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Actor and theater director Nurkanat Zhakypbay was awarded the title People’s Artist of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakh President honors group of public figures
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Veteran of the agricultural sector Viktor Khilnichenko received the title Honored Worker of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakh President honors group of public figures
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the unique artistic style of Batima Zaurbekova, her pioneering role in the Kazakh tapestry school, and her dedication to promoting national traditions.

    Kazakh President honors group of public figures
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The President praised Turssyn Zhurtbay as a prominent scholar and writer, noting his lifelong work in studying and popularizing the legacy of Abai Kunanbayev and Mukhtar Auezov, enriching Kazakh literature and national spirituality.

    Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Singapore on its Independence Day.

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President of Kazakhstan Culture Society
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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