Kazakh President honors group of public figures
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented state awards to a group of public figures at the Akorda Palace, praising their contributions to the country’s development, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The Head of State awarded distinguished artist Batima Zaurbekova the Order of Otan.
Literary scholar Turssyn Zhurtbay received the Order of Barys, I degree.
Statesman Alexander Sudin was honored with the Order of Barys, II degree.
Actor and theater director Nurkanat Zhakypbay was awarded the title People’s Artist of Kazakhstan.
Veteran of the agricultural sector Viktor Khilnichenko received the title Honored Worker of Kazakhstan.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the unique artistic style of Batima Zaurbekova, her pioneering role in the Kazakh tapestry school, and her dedication to promoting national traditions.
The President praised Turssyn Zhurtbay as a prominent scholar and writer, noting his lifelong work in studying and popularizing the legacy of Abai Kunanbayev and Mukhtar Auezov, enriching Kazakh literature and national spirituality.
Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Singapore on its Independence Day.