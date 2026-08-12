Kazakh President honors group of public figures

The Head of State awarded distinguished artist Batima Zaurbekova the Order of Otan.

Photo credit: Akorda

Literary scholar Turssyn Zhurtbay received the Order of Barys, I degree.

Photo credit: Akorda

Statesman Alexander Sudin was honored with the Order of Barys, II degree.

Photo credit: Akorda

Actor and theater director Nurkanat Zhakypbay was awarded the title People’s Artist of Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Akorda

Veteran of the agricultural sector Viktor Khilnichenko received the title Honored Worker of Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the unique artistic style of Batima Zaurbekova, her pioneering role in the Kazakh tapestry school, and her dedication to promoting national traditions.

Photo credit: Akorda

The President praised Turssyn Zhurtbay as a prominent scholar and writer, noting his lifelong work in studying and popularizing the legacy of Abai Kunanbayev and Mukhtar Auezov, enriching Kazakh literature and national spirituality.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Singapore on its Independence Day.