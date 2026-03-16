National team’s key players to compete at Kazakhstan Table Tennis Championship

Athletes from various regions will participate in the tournament, including the national team’s top-ranked players.

Kirill Gerassimenko, Alan Kurmangaliyev, Zauresh Akasheva, Sarvinoz Mirkadirova, Aidos Kenzhigulov, Sanzhar Zhubanov, Anel Bakhyt, Zhanerke Koshkumbayeva, Iskender Kharki, Albina Zhaxylykova, Angelina Romanovskaya, and others will compete at the national tournament.

Medals will be awarded in singles, doubles, team, and mixed team events.

The tournament will end on March 22.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh judokas had pocketed five medals at the Warsaw European Open 2026.