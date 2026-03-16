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    National team’s key players to compete at Kazakhstan Table Tennis Championship

    15:52, 16 March 2026

    Today, on March 16, the Kazakhstan Table Tennis Championship has started in Almaty, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee (NOC).

    National team’s key players to compete at Kazakhstan Table Tennis Championship
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Athletes from various regions will participate in the tournament, including the national team’s top-ranked players.

    Kirill Gerassimenko, Alan Kurmangaliyev, Zauresh Akasheva, Sarvinoz Mirkadirova, Aidos Kenzhigulov, Sanzhar Zhubanov, Anel Bakhyt, Zhanerke Koshkumbayeva, Iskender Kharki, Albina Zhaxylykova, Angelina Romanovskaya, and others will compete at the national tournament.

    Medals will be awarded in singles, doubles, team, and mixed team events.

    The tournament will end on March 22.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh judokas had pocketed five medals at the Warsaw European Open 2026.

    Table Tennis Sport Kazakhstan Events
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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