Kazakh judokas pockets 5 medals at Warsaw European Open 2026

Overall, Kazakhstan’s team finished with one gold, one silver, and three bronze medals.

Two Kazakh athletes — Sunggat Nurlatuly and Toktar Umutaliyev — faced each other in the under-60 kg final, where Umutaliyev claimed the victory.

Bronze medals were won by Assylkhan Zinullin (-60 kg), Kamila Berlikash (+78 kg), and Aibol Nyssanali (-90 kg).

Kazakhstan’s team finished fifth in the overall medal standings.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s national team has secured three gold medals at the international Futures Cup boxing tournament for athletes under 19 in Bangkok, Thailand.