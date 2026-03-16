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    Kazakh judokas pockets 5 medals at Warsaw European Open 2026

    14:32, 16 March 2026

    Kazakh judokas won five medals at the Warsaw European Open 2026 held in Poland, Qazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Kazakh judokas pockets 5 medals at Warsaw European Open 2026
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Overall, Kazakhstan’s team finished with one gold, one silver, and three bronze medals.

    Two Kazakh athletes — Sunggat Nurlatuly and Toktar Umutaliyev — faced each other in the under-60 kg final, where Umutaliyev claimed the victory.

    Bronze medals were won by Assylkhan Zinullin (-60 kg), Kamila Berlikash (+78 kg), and Aibol Nyssanali (-90 kg).

    Kazakhstan’s team finished fifth in the overall medal standings.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s national team has secured three gold medals at the international Futures Cup boxing tournament for athletes under 19 in Bangkok, Thailand.

    Judo Sport Kazakhstan Poland
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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