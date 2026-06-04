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    National symbols reflect values of our people, Tokayev

    12:44, 4 June 2026

    Attending the ceremony of raising the State Flag, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Day of State Symbols, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    National symbols reflect values of our people, Tokayev
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that this holiday holds special meaning for every citizen of Kazakhstan.

    He stated Kazakhstan’s sacred symbols are a vivid embodiment of the values of our people. Each of them reflects our national identity.

    The President emphasized the Coat of Arms is a bright image of statehood, the National Anthem is the majestic voice of freedom and the sky-blue Flag is the embodiment of independence.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that throughout history, the Kazakh people have united under one banner, preserving unity and harmony.

    Today, Kazakhstan continues to strengthen cohesion and move forward with confidence.

    President President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev state symbols
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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