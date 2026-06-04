National symbols reflect values of our people, Tokayev

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that this holiday holds special meaning for every citizen of Kazakhstan.

He stated Kazakhstan’s sacred symbols are a vivid embodiment of the values of our people. Each of them reflects our national identity.

The President emphasized the Coat of Arms is a bright image of statehood, the National Anthem is the majestic voice of freedom and the sky-blue Flag is the embodiment of independence.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that throughout history, the Kazakh people have united under one banner, preserving unity and harmony.

Today, Kazakhstan continues to strengthen cohesion and move forward with confidence.