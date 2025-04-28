Kazakhstan, Mongolia committed to expand investment cooperation

The parties discussed the ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in trade and economic relations, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Minister Nurtleu emphasized that Mongolia is one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in Asia and noted the close ties between the two countries, which continue to develop in a spirit of friendship.

Particular attention was paid to the implementation of joint projects in areas such as agriculture, logistics, energy, and education.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further promoting and expanding bilateral cooperation.

Earlier, Kazinform reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to appoint Almas Seiitakynov as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Mongolia.