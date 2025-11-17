Kazakhstan unveils first scientific vivarium up to world standards

According to Science and Higher Education Minister Saysat Nurbek, it will let carry out the entire cycle of preclinical studies domestically and elevate Kazakhstan’s biomedicine to the next level.

It will also help attract foreign investments and pharmaceutical manufacturers in Kazakhstan that previously had to conduct drug trials abroad.

The development of the scientific biotechnology center and vivarium is a breakthrough so Kazakhstan can now position itself as a large scientific, medical, and pharmacological research center, the Minister said.

He stressed it is the first in Central Asia to meet international standards. Now Kazakhstan has a unique opportunity to attract large pharmaceutical companies and use Kazakhstan as a big center for clinical and preclinical trials.

