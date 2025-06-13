National museums of China and Kazakhstan to sign memorandum of cooperation

It was announced at the international scientific conference The Great Silk Road: Dialogue of cultures in the Kazakh capital. This year, the conference celebrates the opening of the Year of Tourism between Kazakhstan and China.

China National Silk Museum Deputy Director Zhang Chengming said they will hold an exhibition at the Kazakh National Museum over the next five years as soon as the memorandum is signed.

As stated there, China National Silk Museum is situated in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China. It is the largest textile and silk museum in the country.

China National Silk Museum features in Astana an exhibition titled Silk and Silk Road: From China to Kazakhstan.

He reminded that the first exhibition of the museum in Astana was held 15 years ago, but the current is the largest one. There are 145 exponents on display stretching over 1,000 square meters.

To note, Almaty will host an exhibition of masterpieces of the National Museum of China.