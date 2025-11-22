National libraries of Tajikistan, Türkiye ink memorandum of mutual understanding

The document consists of 12 provisions outlining opportunities for cooperation, including the exchange of books, journals, and other publications related to the culture, literature, and history of both nations. It also allows for the mutual exchange of specific materials on CD and DVD, in accordance with the legal requirements of each country.

The memorandum further provides for staff training and professional development in various areas of library work, as well as support for joint scientific projects, research, and the promotion of written cultural heritage.

Both sides also agreed to expand collaboration in the field of document preservation and restoration technologies, and to encourage the use of modern information technologies.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that libraries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan were to create a unified digital database.