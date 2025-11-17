Libraries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan to create unified digital database

Attokurov reported that following negotiations, the heads of the national libraries agreed to share their library's rare collections and ancient manuscripts.

"Our scholars, students, and researchers will be able to use this database equally. A memorandum to be signed in the near future. The next meeting will be held in Azerbaijan at the initiative of the National Library of that country for a detailed discussion of this issue," he noted.

Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported, Cinema Days of Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan kicked off in Uzbekistan.