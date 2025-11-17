EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Libraries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan to create unified digital database

    09:15, 17 November 2025

    Libraries in Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan intend to create a unified digital database, Eldar Attokurov, Director of the National Library told Kabar.

    Libraries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan to create unified digital database
    Photo credit: Almaty library

    Attokurov reported that following negotiations, the heads of the national libraries agreed to share their library's rare collections and ancient manuscripts.

    "Our scholars, students, and researchers will be able to use this database equally. A memorandum to be signed in the near future. The next meeting will be held in Azerbaijan at the initiative of the National Library of that country for a detailed discussion of this issue," he noted.

    Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported, Cinema Days of Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan kicked off in Uzbekistan.

     

     

     

    Central Asia Uzbekistan Azerbaijan Books
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All