Over 650 athletes from 70 countries are competing for 31 medal sets across sport sambo, combat sambo, and sambo events for visually impaired competitors.

The National Guard stated that in the individual competition, Private Arman Turumbetov of Military Unit 6655 performed impressively, securing the bronze medal in the under-58 kg category and showcasing both exceptional skill and strong determination.

Earlier, in April of this year, Turumbetov won a silver medal at the Asia and Oceania Sambo Championships.

The National Guard also noted that, based on the results of the World Championships, the Kazakhstan national team secured an honorable second place in the overall team standings, reaffirming the country’s status as one of the world’s leading sambo powers.

