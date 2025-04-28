EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Sandbagging efforts underway as N Kazakhstan ramps up flood emergency response

    11:12, 28 April 2025

    Over 800 cadets from the Kazakh Interior Ministry’s National Guard Academy have been working around the clock to reinforce embankments and build protective barriers from April 24, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    National Guard in N Kazakhstan prepares over 200,000 sandbags for flood prevention
    Photo credit: The National Guard of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    According to the National Guard of the Republic of Kazakhstan, 400 more soldiers from military unit 6637 have been deployed.

    National Guard in N Kazakhstan prepares over 200,000 sandbags for flood prevention
    Photo credit: The National Guard of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Over 200,000 sandbags filled with inert materials have already been prepared. The length of the embankment exceeds 2 km. These efforts are aimed for the safety and protection of the residents of the village of Teplichnoye in North Kazakhstan region from potential natural disasters, the Ministry said in a statement.

    National Guard in N Kazakhstan prepares over 200,000 sandbags for flood prevention
    Photo credit: The National Guard of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Among those is cadet Timur Kaiyrkhanov, who celebrated his 23rd birthday under such special circumstances. Timur stayed focused on his tasks, highlighting the significance of the mission.

    National Guard in N Kazakhstan prepares over 200,000 sandbags for flood prevention
    Photo credit: The National Guard of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    We understand how important our help is to the residents. By doing this work, each of us is contributing to the overall safety, says Timur.

    National Guard in N Kazakhstan prepares over 200,000 sandbags for flood prevention
    Photo credit: The National Guard of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    To boost morale, female soldiers set up food and warming stations, helping the troops stay strong and healthy during their round-the-clock service.

    National Guard in N Kazakhstan prepares over 200,000 sandbags for flood prevention
    Photo credit: The National Guard of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    The National Guard noted the work continues, with soldiers fulfilling their duty to protect the citizens.

    As reported earlier, Kazakh Vice Minister for Emergency Situations Kegen Turssynbayev has reported on the flood situation in the regions during the Government’s meeting.

    Flooding Floods in Kazakhstan North Kazakhstan region Incidents
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All