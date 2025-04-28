Sandbagging efforts underway as N Kazakhstan ramps up flood emergency response

According to the National Guard of the Republic of Kazakhstan, 400 more soldiers from military unit 6637 have been deployed.

Photo credit: The National Guard of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Over 200,000 sandbags filled with inert materials have already been prepared. The length of the embankment exceeds 2 km. These efforts are aimed for the safety and protection of the residents of the village of Teplichnoye in North Kazakhstan region from potential natural disasters, the Ministry said in a statement.

Photo credit: The National Guard of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Among those is cadet Timur Kaiyrkhanov, who celebrated his 23rd birthday under such special circumstances. Timur stayed focused on his tasks, highlighting the significance of the mission.

Photo credit: The National Guard of the Republic of Kazakhstan

We understand how important our help is to the residents. By doing this work, each of us is contributing to the overall safety, says Timur.

Photo credit: The National Guard of the Republic of Kazakhstan

To boost morale, female soldiers set up food and warming stations, helping the troops stay strong and healthy during their round-the-clock service.

Photo credit: The National Guard of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The National Guard noted the work continues, with soldiers fulfilling their duty to protect the citizens.

As reported earlier, Kazakh Vice Minister for Emergency Situations Kegen Turssynbayev has reported on the flood situation in the regions during the Government’s meeting.