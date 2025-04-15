Flood situation in Kazakhstan's regions as for Apr 15

He noted that no flooding of settlements was reported in the southern and western parts of the country.

"Due to a large influx of meltwater and rain, residential houses in the Akmola region were flooded last week. The existing drainage systems were unable to cope with the volume of water, prompting the urgent deployment of additional forces and resources from Astana, the Karaganda region, and military units of the Ministry," said Kegen Turssynbayev.

The Vice Minister also highlighted that residents were promptly evacuated, and emergency rescue and response efforts were carried out. Currently, water levels in the local rivers are gradually receding.

"The next phase of the flood season is expected in the northern and eastern regions of Kazakhstan, where preventive measures are actively ongoing. Reserve forces and resources, including military units, were previously deployed to these areas. The situation remains under control, and additional support is ready to be mobilized if necessary," the Vice Minister concluded.

As reported earlier, over 100 people have been evacuated due to flooding in Bulandy district.