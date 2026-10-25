National Flag hoisted on 100-meter pole in Shymkent

Akim (Mayor) of Shymkent Gabit Syzdykbekov, public activists, and youth took part in the event.

The ceremony demonstrated respect for state symbols and reminded attendees of the significance of sovereignty in the country’s history. The National Flag embodies Kazakhstan's Independence, the unity of the people, and shared responsibility for the state's future, the akimat says.

Photo: Shymkent City Akimat

This year marks 36 years since the Declaration of State Sovereignty was adopted. Adopted on October 25, 1990, it became a crucial milestone on the path to independence and laid the groundwork for further establishment of Kazakh statehood.

Photo: Shymkent City Akimat

Today, Republic Day unites citizens around common values, respect for history, and the aspiration for the Homeland's prosperity. The holiday highlights the vital need to preserve unity and harmony, emphasizing every citizen's role in the development of the country.

Photo: Shymkent City Akimat

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended a solemn ceremony raising the National Flag of Kazakhstan in the square in front of the Akorda Residence in honor of Republic Day.

It was reported that flag-raising ceremonies will be held in all regions.