National Economy Ministry presents draft concept of Kazakhstan’s regional policy for 2025/30

The concept pushes for uniform infrastructure development, support for SMEs, improvement of the well-being in regions and reduction of income disparities between cities and villages.

It contains measures to upgrade utility networks, roads, schools and hospitals as well as boost non-resource industries, promote investment and empower local governments.

The objectives of the regional policy focus on environmental issues, especially adding more green spaces in cities as well as improving the quality of water and air, reads the draft concept.

The concept is supposed to strengthen SME contribution to up to 45% in the economy as well as rise considerably the standard of living in small towns and the countryside.

