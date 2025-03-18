Kazakhstan to develop 2026-2030 creative industries development concept

He charged the Culture and Information Ministry and concerned state bodies to establish the Creative Industry Development Fund by July 1 which is purposed to attract investments, fund projects, and contribute to the exports of creative products.

The Prime Minister assigned Culture, National Economy, and Finance Ministers and concerned state bodies to draft the 2026-2030 creative industries further development concept by the yearend.

Besides, he tasked akimats of Akmola, Almaty, Zhetysu, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions to build creative hubs in the regional centers by the end of the year to serve as platforms for cooperation between creative industries and investors.

As earlier reported, the Creative Industry Development Fund will bet set up in Kazakhstan involving top creative and educational organizations of Kazakhstan.