National Dombra Day celebrated in Beijing

Performances featured works by Kurmangazy, Abai, Zheldibay, and traditional kyuis.

Kazakh and Chinese young dombra players, students, members of the Kazakh diaspora, local residents, and art enthusiasts attended the event.

A memorable moment was the performance by Chinese children under the guidance of dombra teacher Liu Hui, showing growing interest in Kazakh music beyond the country’s borders.

The Dombyra Party aims to promote Kazakh culture in China and strengthen cultural and humanitarian ties between the two nations.

The Kazakh Cultural Center in Beijing plans to make this event an annual tradition.

As written before, more than 2,000 events are scheduled nationwide to celebrate National Dombra Day.