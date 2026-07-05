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    National Dombra Day celebrated in Beijing

    19:14, 5 July 2026

    The Dombyra Party cultural campaign was held on the banks of the Liangma River in Beijing, organized by the Kazakh Cultural Center to mark National Dombra Day, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry.

    National Dombra Day celebrated in Beijing
    Photo credit: Kazakh Culture Ministry

    Performances featured works by Kurmangazy, Abai, Zheldibay, and traditional kyuis.

    Kazakh and Chinese young dombra players, students, members of the Kazakh diaspora, local residents, and art enthusiasts attended the event.

    A memorable moment was the performance by Chinese children under the guidance of dombra teacher Liu Hui, showing growing interest in Kazakh music beyond the country’s borders.

    The Dombyra Party aims to promote Kazakh culture in China and strengthen cultural and humanitarian ties between the two nations.

    The Kazakh Cultural Center in Beijing plans to make this event an annual tradition.

    As written before, more than 2,000 events are scheduled nationwide to celebrate National Dombra Day.

    Kazakhstan China Cultural Heritage Culture Music
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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