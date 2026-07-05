National Dombra Day celebrated in Almaty

The open-air event took place at the Alatau Theater of Traditional Art.

Thousands of residents and guests gathered, making it a vibrant showcase of Kazakh national art and culture.

Photo credit: Almaty akimat

The program featured renowned artists of traditional and modern Kazakh music, including:

MuzART, Ramazan Stamgazyiev, Aigul Kosanova, Baglan Babizhan, the Kurmanghazy State Academic Orchestra of Folk Instruments, and the Saltanat State Academic Dance Theater took part in the concert program.

Photo credit: Almaty akimat

The concert blended kyuis, terme, folk songs, and contemporary works.

The melodies of the dombra conveyed the nation’s rich history, spirit, and ideals of unity across generations.