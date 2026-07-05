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    National Dombra Day celebrated in Almaty

    23:27, 5 July 2026

    A large-scale festive concert titled Dombra – Dastan was held in Almaty to celebrate National Dombra Day, supported by the city akimat, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    National Dombra Day сoncert in Almaty
    Photo credit: Almaty akimat

    The open-air event took place at the Alatau Theater of Traditional Art.

    Thousands of residents and guests gathered, making it a vibrant showcase of Kazakh national art and culture.

    National Dombra Day сoncert in Almaty
    Photo credit: Almaty akimat

    The program featured renowned artists of traditional and modern Kazakh music, including:

    MuzART, Ramazan Stamgazyiev, Aigul Kosanova, Baglan Babizhan, the Kurmanghazy State Academic Orchestra of Folk Instruments, and the Saltanat State Academic Dance Theater took part in the concert program.

    National Dombra Day сoncert in Almaty
    Photo credit: Almaty akimat

    The concert blended kyuis, terme, folk songs, and contemporary works.

    The melodies of the dombra conveyed the nation’s rich history, spirit, and ideals of unity across generations.

    Kazakhstan Cultural Heritage Culture Music Art Almaty
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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