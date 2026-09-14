National Chess Academy opens in Bishkek

Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, attended the opening ceremony.

Photo credit: Kabar

The new academy will serve as a platform for training young chess players, organizing practice sessions, and hosting competitions.

One of its main tasks is to prepare for international tournaments and support gifted youth.

Photo credit: Kabar

During the ceremony, Kasymaliev surveyed the academy’s training facilities and spoke with parents of young players.

He noted that Kyrgyzstan is already implementing the “Chess in Schools” project in 500 schools for students in grades 3–5.

The ceremony concluded with Kasymaliev making the first symbolic move on the central chessboard, officially marking the start of the academy’s activities.

President Sadyr Zhaparov signed the decree establishing the National Chess Academy on September 4, 2026.

Noteworthy, Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Assaubayeva claimed her second consecutive victory at the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League 2026 in India.