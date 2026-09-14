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    National Chess Academy opens in Bishkek

    02:35, 14 September 2026

    The National Chess Academy has officially opened in Kyrgyzstan’s capital, aiming to train and support talented youth, Qazinform News Agency cites Kabar.

    National Chess Academy opens in Bishkek
    Photo credit: Kabar

    Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, attended the opening ceremony.

    National Chess Academy opens in Bishkek
    Photo credit: Kabar

    The new academy will serve as a platform for training young chess players, organizing practice sessions, and hosting competitions.

    One of its main tasks is to prepare for international tournaments and support gifted youth.

    National Chess Academy opens in Bishkek
    Photo credit: Kabar

    During the ceremony, Kasymaliev surveyed the academy’s training facilities and spoke with parents of young players.

    He noted that Kyrgyzstan is already implementing the “Chess in Schools” project in 500 schools for students in grades 3–5.

    The ceremony concluded with Kasymaliev making the first symbolic move on the central chessboard, officially marking the start of the academy’s activities.

    President Sadyr Zhaparov signed the decree establishing the National Chess Academy on September 4, 2026.

    Noteworthy, Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Assaubayeva claimed her second consecutive victory at the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League 2026 in India. 

    Chess Kyrgyzstan Central Asia Sport
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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