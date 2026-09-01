Bibisara Assaubayeva claims second straight win at Global Chess League

In the ninth round, Assaubayeva, representing FYERS American Gambits, faced India’s Divya Deshmukh of Alpine APL Pipers. The Kazakh chess player secured a 4-0 win.

However, FYERS American Gambits lost to Alpine APL Pipers 7-9. In the other games, Javokhir Sindarov lost 0-3 to world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, while Daniil Dubov suffered the same scoreline against Vidit Gujrathi.

The Tech Mahindra Global Chess League 2026 is taking place in Bangalore, India, with the final matches scheduled for September 13.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Assaubayeva was named Player of the Match after securing a decisive win for FYERS American Gambits in the eighth round.