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    Bibisara Assaubayeva claims second straight win at Global Chess League

    00:32, 12 September 2026

    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Assaubayeva claimed her second consecutive victory at the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League 2026 in India, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Sports.kz.

    Bibisara Assaubayeva claims second straight win at Global Chess League
    Photo credit: Kazakhstan Chess Federation

    In the ninth round, Assaubayeva, representing FYERS American Gambits, faced India’s Divya Deshmukh of Alpine APL Pipers. The Kazakh chess player secured a 4-0 win.

    However, FYERS American Gambits lost to Alpine APL Pipers 7-9. In the other games, Javokhir Sindarov lost 0-3 to world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, while Daniil Dubov suffered the same scoreline against Vidit Gujrathi.

    The Tech Mahindra Global Chess League 2026 is taking place in Bangalore, India, with the final matches scheduled for September 13.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that Assaubayeva was named Player of the Match after securing a decisive win for FYERS American Gambits in the eighth round.

    Chess Kazakhstan Sport Events India
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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