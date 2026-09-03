National Bank unveils commemorative coins for Tajikistan’s independence milestone

The National Bank said in a statement that the coins feature a special design highlighting key symbols of Tajikistan’s statehood, independence and national development.

The obverse displays the State Emblem of the Republic of Tajikistan above the coin’s denomination. The outer edge bears the inscription «Republic of Tajikistan» in Tajik and English. The lower right section indicates the metal composition — Au 999 for gold and Ag 925 for silver — along with the coin’s weight.

The State Emblem, a recurring feature on commemorative coins issued by the National Bank for major historical anniversaries, symbolizes peace, stability, unity and independence. Its elements — the crown and seven stars, the rising sun, mountains, an open book and wheat ears — represent enlightenment, labor, prosperity and national unity.

The reverse features the official emblem of the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan. The circular design includes the inscription «State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan» and the years «1991–2026» in Tajik and English, marking the country’s declaration of independence and 35 years of statehood.

At the center is the Independence Complex, symbolizing national statehood, independence and peaceful development.

The design also incorporates mountains, glaciers, water and other natural landscapes reflecting Tajikistan’s natural heritage. It includes a road, a tunnel and a hydropower station representing the country’s development. The number «35,» rendered in the colors of the national flag, marks the anniversary.

The National Bank said the commemorative coins combine symbols of statehood, nature, culture and the country’s development during the independence era, while promoting numismatic culture and preserving historical memory.

Earlier, it was reported that the National Bank of Kazakhstan had unveiled new collector coin featuring epic love story.