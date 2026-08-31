Kazakhstan's National Bank unveils new collector coin featuring epic love story

Sales of the collector coins will begin on September 2, 2026, through the National Bank's online store, the regulator's press service said.

The coin's design was inspired by the poem "Kozy Korpesh – Bayan Sulu," one of the most famous works of Kazakh folklore, glorifying eternal love, fidelity, and devotion.

The coin is struck from a melchior (copper-nickel alloy MN 25) using pad printing technology. Weighing 15 grams and measuring 33 mm in diameter, it comes with a brilliant uncirculated finish. The face value is 200 tenge, with a mintage of 7,000 pieces.

The collector coins are legal tender nationwide and must be taken at face value for all payments, deposits, transfers, and exchanges at any bank in Kazakhstan.

The Kazakhstan Mint produced the coins.

Previously, the National Bank of Kazakhstan issued collector coins for the FIFA World Cup 2026.