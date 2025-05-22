Crypto millionaires spent nearly $400m for Trump dinner access
$TRUMP token holders invested record sums to secure meeting with US President, with blockchain analytics firm Nansen calculating that 220 individuals who earned the right to dine with President Donald Trump on Thursday in Washington collectively invested $394 million in his official cryptocurrency, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports, citing Binance.
Access to the exclusive event was determined by the size of investments in Trump's token as of a specific cutoff date. The entry threshold ranged from $55,000 at the minimum to $37.7 million at the top end.
The guest list consists primarily of anonymous major cryptocurrency investors. The seven biggest spenders each put in more than $10 million, while 24 participants kept their investments below $100,000.
One-third of all contest winners, 67 people, invested over $1 million. The average winner spent nearly $1.8 million. Notably, some participants have already sold portions or all of their token holdings since the selection process concluded.
