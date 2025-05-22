Crypto millionaires spent nearly $400m for Trump dinner access

Access to the exclusive event was determined by the size of investments in Trump's token as of a specific cutoff date. The entry threshold ranged from $55,000 at the minimum to $37.7 million at the top end.

Source: gettrumpmemes.com

The guest list consists primarily of anonymous major cryptocurrency investors. The seven biggest spenders each put in more than $10 million, while 24 participants kept their investments below $100,000.

One-third of all contest winners, 67 people, invested over $1 million. The average winner spent nearly $1.8 million. Notably, some participants have already sold portions or all of their token holdings since the selection process concluded.

