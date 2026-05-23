NASCAR legend Kyle Busch dies at 41

According to NASCAR, his death was confirmed on Thursday by his family, NASCAR, and Richard Childress Racing. Earlier in the day, his team said Busch had been hospitalized for a severe illness.

Busch won Cup Series titles in 2015 and 2019 and claimed 63 career victories in NASCAR’s top division, placing ninth on the all-time wins list.

His statistics in the two other national NASCAR series are historic, including 102 wins in the series now known as the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and 69 victories in the Craftsman Truck Series.

In a joint statement, NASCAR and Richard Childress Racing said the motorsports world was “heartbroken” over the loss of a “once-in-a-generation talent” whose career spanned more than two decades.

We are saddened and heartbroken to share the news of the passing of Kyle Busch, a two-time Cup champion and one of our sport's greatest and fiercest drivers. He was 41 years old.



We extend our deepest condolences to the Busch family, Richard Childress Racing and the entire… pic.twitter.com/FARIF6OKrw — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 21, 2026

Known to fans as “Rowdy,” Busch became one of NASCAR’s most recognizable and polarizing stars, racing for top teams including Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Richard Childress Racing.

Busch is survived by his parents, his wife, Samantha, and their two children.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that two aircraft collided midair on Sunday during an air show at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho, a U.S. state.