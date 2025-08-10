NASA's Crew-10 astronauts return to Earth after 5-month mission

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, carrying the four-member crew, splashed down off the coast of San Diego, California, at 11:33 a.m. (1533 GMT) Saturday.

It marked the first crewed mission under NASA's Commercial Crew Program to splash down in the Pacific Ocean near California, as previous returns occurred near Florida.

The returning crew members included NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov.

During their stay aboard the ISS, the crew carried out dozens of experiments and technology demonstrations, ranging from spacewalks and lightning observation to DNA tip testing and microscopic motion studies, according to NASA.

The mission was NASA's 10th commercial crew rotation mission with SpaceX to the ISS.

As reported earlier, SpaceX launches an international crew to the ISS on the Crew-11 mission.