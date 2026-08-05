NASA confirms Falcon 9 upper stage to strike Moon, no threat to Earth

The agency said the impact poses no risk to Earth and will provide scientists with an opportunity to collect valuable lunar data and improve techniques for tracking objects in space.

The Falcon 9 upper stage launched on Jan. 15, 2025, carrying Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost 1 lunar lander as part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative. Solar activity and gravitational forces caused the stage’s unplanned return to the Moon.

Independent astronomers first identified the object's path using publicly available data. NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies later confirmed there is a 100% probability the rocket stage will impact the lunar surface. NASA and SpaceX continue to monitor the vehicle and its flight path.

Scientists estimate the impact will create a crater about 60 feet (18 meters) wide and 12 feet (3.7 meters) deep, ejecting dust and rock across the surrounding area.

While such human-made impacts are relatively rare, the Moon is routinely struck by natural meteoroids of comparable energy, meaning the event will not significantly alter the lunar environment.

NASA plans to observe the impact using ground-based telescopes operated by its Meteoroid Environments Office, although weather and lighting conditions could limit visibility. The impact will not be visible to the naked eye from Earth.

Earlier, it was reported that astronomers had detected a true sugar molecule in interstellar space for the first time.