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    NASA astronauts complete spacewalk to prepare ISS for solar array upgrade

    12:10, 7 August 2026

    NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Anil Menon completed a spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday, finishing a series of tasks aimed at preparing the orbiting laboratory for future solar power upgrades, Qazinform News Agency cites NASA's official website.

    NASA astronauts complete spacewalk to prepare ISS for solar array upgrade
    Photo credit: NASA

    The spacewalk concluded at 3 p.m. EDT and lasted 6 hours and 27 minutes. It marked the first spacewalk for Menon and the sixth for Meir.

    During the mission, the astronauts completed their primary objectives, including preparations for the station’s 3B power channel. The work will support the future installation of International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Arrays (IROSA), which are designed to increase the station’s available power capacity.

    NASA said the additional solar arrays will help support critical station systems and contribute to the safe and controlled deorbit of the space station.

    The mission marked the 281st spacewalk conducted in support of the International Space Station’s assembly, maintenance, and upgrades.

    Qazinform previously reported that NASA had confirmed a Falcon 9 upper stage would strike the Moon, adding that there was no threat to Earth.

    Space Space exploration NASA Science and Research Astronomy
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