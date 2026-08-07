NASA astronauts complete spacewalk to prepare ISS for solar array upgrade

The spacewalk concluded at 3 p.m. EDT and lasted 6 hours and 27 minutes. It marked the first spacewalk for Menon and the sixth for Meir.

.@NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Anil Menon completed their spacewalk at 3 p.m. EDT today after installing hardware on the station for future power system upgrades. More... https://t.co/Ml3iHBcjn6 pic.twitter.com/2vohwx1AeC — International Space Station (@Space_Station) August 6, 2026

During the mission, the astronauts completed their primary objectives, including preparations for the station’s 3B power channel. The work will support the future installation of International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Arrays (IROSA), which are designed to increase the station’s available power capacity.

NASA said the additional solar arrays will help support critical station systems and contribute to the safe and controlled deorbit of the space station.

The mission marked the 281st spacewalk conducted in support of the International Space Station’s assembly, maintenance, and upgrades.

Qazinform previously reported that NASA had confirmed a Falcon 9 upper stage would strike the Moon, adding that there was no threat to Earth.