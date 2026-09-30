According to NASA, it intends to exercise options for a fifth and sixth Starliner flight to and from the International Space Station (ISS). The agency also plans to work with Boeing and United Launch Alliance to certify the Vulcan rocket for crewed missions after the final Atlas V flight.

The next mission, Starliner-1, is planned as an uncrewed flight to the ISS and could launch as early as December 2026 or January 2027. NASA said the mission will test improvements to the spacecraft and collect performance data needed for future crewed flights.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said the agency’s current plan is for astronauts to return aboard Starliner-2 by 2028, after testing and certification are complete.

The plans follow an investigation into Starliner’s first crewed flight in 2024, which resulted in an uncrewed return of the spacecraft. NASA’s investigation identified 61 recommendations related to technical and programmatic issues.

The findings included problems with the spacecraft’s service module reaction control thrusters. Boeing has since made thermal modifications to the service module, while NASA and Boeing have also agreed to implement an additional thruster valve design modification.

Further upgrades will include new crew module thrusters and batteries, as well as minor parachute system modifications aimed at improving performance and reliability.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the United States had deployed “space control weapons” in orbit, marking the Pentagon’s first public confirmation of such capabilities.