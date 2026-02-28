NASA accelerates Artemis but pushes Moon landing to 2028

According to the agency, NASA plans to standardize the configuration of the SLS rocket and the Orion spacecraft and move toward conducting at least one lunar surface landing per year after 2027.

The Artemis III mission, previously expected to be the first crewed lunar landing, will now serve as a test flight in low Earth orbit in 2027. The mission will include rendezvous and docking with commercial lunar landers developed by SpaceX and Blue Origin, as well as testing life support, communications, propulsion systems, and new spacesuits for extravehicular activities. The first landing mission is now scheduled for Artemis IV in 2028.

At the same time, NASA continues preparations for the launch of Artemis II. On February 25, the SLS rocket with the Orion spacecraft was transported to the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center to address a technical issue related to helium flow to the upper stage. Once the work is completed, the vehicle will return to the launch pad to prepare for a launch planned for April.

Commenting on the program update, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said:

“NASA must standardize its approach, increase flight rate safely, and execute on the President’s national space policy.”

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that NASA had delayed preparations for the Artemis II mission due to a technical issue with the SLS rocket.