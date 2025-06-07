Nariman Kurbanov secures Asian Gymnastics Championships gold in South Korea

In the final, Kurbanov received 14.933 points for his performance and top award of the event. Silver medal went to Woong Hur from South Korea - 14.633. And bronze medal was won by Dang Ngoc Xuan Thien from Vietnam - 14.233 points.

Another Kazakh athlete Ilyas Azizov finished fifth with 13.933 points.

Earlier, Milad Karimi got silver in the men's floor exercise at the Asian Gymnastics Championships.