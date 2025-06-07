Milad Karimi claims silver at Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Jecheon

Kazakhstani Milad Karimi clinched silver medal in the men's floor exercise final with 14.400 points.

Carlos Yulo from the Philippines was crowned the champion’s title with his 14.600-point performance, and Moon Geonyoung from South Korea clinched the bronze medal with 14.033 points.

Another Kazakhstani gymnast Dmitry Patanin finished one step away from a medal with 13.833 points.

Earlier it was reported that Team Kazakhstan hauled bronze medal at the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships.