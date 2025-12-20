Napoleon ring stolen in Belgium - another high profile theft in Europe

The Walloon Brabant prosecutor office has launched an investigation to identify and locate those responsible.

According to authorities, two suspects broke into the Ferme du Caillou, where Napoleon set up his headquarters ahead of the Battle of Waterloo. They smashed a window and then broke several display cases to steal their contents.

The former imperial residence is located in Walloon Brabant province and is equipped with an alarm system and multiple theft prevention measures. The alarm was triggered, but it proved insufficient to stop the crime.

Among the stolen objects was an 18 carat gold ring set with five diamonds that belonged to Napoleon. The ring was discovered during the emperor retreat on June 18, 1815, following his defeat at Waterloo.

"This act deeply upsets us, but it also strengthens our determination to protect and share this unique heritage with the public. The museum remains committed to its mission of preserving history and collective memory," said Tanguy Stuckens, president of the provincial college.

A private security company was dispatched to the scene.

"Naturally, given the limited time frame, thieves are rarely caught in the act. At this level, I believe the procedure worked as it should. The former Napoleon headquarters has a fairly robust security system. We will of course review what happened and assess what can be reinforced if needed. Unfortunately, when dealing with what are likely professionals, stopping them is clearly difficult," said Tanguy Stuckens.

Gold and silver coins were also stolen. According to the Walloon Brabant provincial authorities, the historical value of these items far exceeds their market worth and represents a unique heritage linked to European history.

Local authorities had sought to give the museum a distinct character. From that perspective, the theft represents a major loss.

The museum was closed for two days to ensure security measures and restore the premises. It reopened on Friday and will remain open throughout the New Year holidays.

Earlier this year, a high profile theft of jewelry from the Louvre also drew public attention. Although the suspects were arrested, there has so far been no information on the recovery of the stolen valuables.