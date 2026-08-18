Namibian ambassador presents copies of credentials in Kazakhstan

Welcoming the Ambassador of Namibia, Deputy Minister Issagaliyev expressed confidence that her diplomatic mission would contribute to the further strengthening of the traditional friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the sides discussed further development of political dialogue, expansion of trade and economic partnership, as well as cultural and people-to-people cooperation.

Concluding the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their readiness to maintain active engagement in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

Photo source: gov.kz

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's ambassador presented credentials to the Serbian president.