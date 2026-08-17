Kazakh ambassador presents credentials to Serbian president

During the meeting, the sides discussed key issues on the bilateral agenda. They emphasized the importance of further developing mutually beneficial cooperation in agriculture, energy, digitalization and construction, as well as in culture, science, healthcare, education and tourism.

Photo source: gov.kz

The Kazakh diplomat reaffirmed Astana’s interest in further deepening the partnership between the two countries.

In turn, the President of Serbia, warmly recalling his recent visit to Astana, conveyed his best wishes to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and welcomed Kazakhstan’s participation in the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO 2027 in Belgrade.

Following the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and Serbia, as well as to jointly implementing the agreements reached at the highest level.

In closing, President Vučić welcomed Kazakhstan’s participation in the upcoming EXPO 2027 International Specialized Exhibition in Belgrade and wished Ambassador Imanbaev every success in his duties in Serbia.

Photo source: gov.kz

As Qazinform reported earlier today, Kazakhstan and Slovenia reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations following a meeting between Kazakhstan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Arman Issetov and newly appointed Slovenian Ambassador Branko Rakovec