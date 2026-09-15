Nairobi, Munich named hosts of 2029 and 2031 World Athletics Championships

The decision means the championships will be held in Africa for the first time when Nairobi stages the 2029 edition. The event will return to Germany in 2031, with Munich’s iconic Olympic Stadium hosting the championships.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said both cities presented “compelling propositions” after one of the strongest bidding processes in the event’s history.

Nairobi has extensive experience hosting international athletics events, including the World U18 Championships in 2017 and the World U20 Championships in 2021. Its bid includes the renovation of Kasarani Stadium, which is undergoing a major overhaul ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Kenya is one of the world’s leading athletics nations and the second-most-successful country in World Athletics Championships history. Kenya won seven gold medals and 11 medals overall at the 2025 championships in Tokyo.

Munich will host the championships for the first time, bringing the event back to Germany after Berlin staged it in 2009. Munich’s Olympic Stadium was the centrepiece of the 2022 European Championships, with athletics attracting about 267,000 spectators.

The Munich bid also focuses on sustainability and a combination of athletics, art and culture at the city’s Olympiapark.

The next World Athletics Championships will be held in Beijing from September 10-19, 2027. Nairobi 2029 and Munich 2031 are also scheduled for September.

Meet our next host cities for the World Championships ‼️



Nairobi and Munich have been selected to host the 2029 and 2031 World Athletics Championships, respectively, following one of the strongest bidding processes in the history of the sport’s flagship event.



Read more in the… pic.twitter.com/xGP68JfsIP — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) September 15, 2026

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Astana had been selected to host the World Athletics Indoor Championships, scheduled for March 15 to 17, 2030.