Astana to host World Athletics Indoor Championships

The announcement was officially made at the World Athletics Council meeting in Toruń, Poland.

The international federation also named hosts of other upcoming world championships.

The global event in Kazakhstan’s capital will take place from March 15 to 17, 2030.

Odisha, India, will host the 2028 World Athletics Indoor Championships, while Hefei, China, will stage the 2028 World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships.

It is worth noting that Astana previously hosted the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in 2023 and stages of the World Indoor Tour Gold series in 2024 and 2025.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that freestyle wrestlers from Almaty have won six medals at the Kazakhstan U23 Championship held in Taraz.