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    Kazakhstan wins gold and two bronzes at Asian Wrestling Championships

    20:42, 8 April 2026

    Kazakhstani Greco-Roman wrestler Almatbek Amanbek has claimed the gold medal at the 2026 Asian Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Qazinform News Agency reports the news, citing the National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakhstan wins gold and two bronzes at Asian Wrestling Championships
    Photo source: National Olympic Committee

    Competing in the 72kg weight class, Amanbek advanced to the final, where he faced Iran's Mohammad Javad Rezai. The match ended early with a decisive victory for the Kazakh wrestler, who won by pinfall.

    Kazakhstan also secured two bronze medals on the same day.

    In the 82kg category, Ibragim Magomadov faced China’s Liu Rui in the third-place bout. The match started tensely, with the Chinese athlete taking a narrow 1–0 lead in the first period. However, Magomadov seized the initiative in the second half, mounting a successful comeback to claim a 5–3 victory.

    Kazakhstan wins gold and two bronzes at Asian Wrestling Championships
    Photo source: National Olympic Committee

    Islam Yevloyev took bronze in the 97kg class with a dominant performance. Facing South Korea’s Lee Minho, Yevloyev secured an early win by technical superiority. Right from the opening whistle, the Kazakh wrestler executed a series of high-scoring maneuvers to end the bout quickly.

    Kazakhstan wins gold and two bronzes at Asian Wrestling Championships
    Photo credit: National Olympic Committee

    Earlier, Yerbol Kamaliyev (60kg) narrowly missed a spot on the podium, losing his bronze-medal match.

    As Qazinform previously reported, 18-year-old Alua Nurman secured a spot at the FIDE Freestyle Chess World Championship 2027.

    Kazakhstan Sport Wrestling Kyrgyzstan Central Asia
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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