Kazakhstan wins gold and two bronzes at Asian Wrestling Championships

Competing in the 72kg weight class, Amanbek advanced to the final, where he faced Iran's Mohammad Javad Rezai. The match ended early with a decisive victory for the Kazakh wrestler, who won by pinfall.

Kazakhstan also secured two bronze medals on the same day.

In the 82kg category, Ibragim Magomadov faced China’s Liu Rui in the third-place bout. The match started tensely, with the Chinese athlete taking a narrow 1–0 lead in the first period. However, Magomadov seized the initiative in the second half, mounting a successful comeback to claim a 5–3 victory.

Photo source: National Olympic Committee

Islam Yevloyev took bronze in the 97kg class with a dominant performance. Facing South Korea’s Lee Minho, Yevloyev secured an early win by technical superiority. Right from the opening whistle, the Kazakh wrestler executed a series of high-scoring maneuvers to end the bout quickly.

Photo credit: National Olympic Committee

Earlier, Yerbol Kamaliyev (60kg) narrowly missed a spot on the podium, losing his bronze-medal match.

As Qazinform previously reported, 18-year-old Alua Nurman secured a spot at the FIDE Freestyle Chess World Championship 2027.