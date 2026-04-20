N. Korea says test-fired Hwasong-11 Ra ballistic missile

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) published the report a day after South Korea's military detected multiple short-range ballistic missiles launched toward the East Sea at around 6:10 a.m. from North Korea's Sinpho area.

The KCNA said the purpose of the test-launch was to evaluate the power of the "cluster bomb warhead and fragmentation mine warhead" fitted to the weapon system.

Five missiles struck a target area near an island about 136 kilometers away with "very high density," fully demonstrating their combat capability, the KCNA report said.

Kim expressed "great satisfaction" over the test-launch, saying, "It is of weighty significance ... to boost the high-density striking capability to quell a specific target area, as well as the high-precision striking capability."

"The development and introduction of different cluster bomb warheads can meet the operational demand of the Korean People's Army in a more satisfactory and effective way," the report added.

The leader also encouraged science research groups responsible for weapons development, expressing hope that they would continue their "important undertakings to acquire and update various ultra-modern technologies necessary for the combat preparedness of our army."

Sunday's launch followed the North's test-firing of multiple short-range ballistic missiles on April 8. State media said at the time the country test-fired a tactical ballistic missile tipped with a cluster bomb warhead, claiming it could "reduce to ashes any target" within its range with the highest-density power.

South Korea's Office of National Security has condemned the latest North Korean missile launch as a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions and called for an immediate halt to the North's missile provocations.

To note, North Korea fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Sunday, South Korea's military said.