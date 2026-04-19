North Korea fires short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: JCS

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the missiles launched from the Sinpho area in the North at around 6:10 a.m., and they flew about 140 kilometers.

"Our military is closely monitoring North Korea's various movements under a robust South Korea-U.S. combined defense posture and maintains the capabilities and posture to respond to any provocation in an overwhelming manner," the JCS said.

South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities have tracked movements related to the launch and have also shared relevant information with the Japanese side, it added.

North Korea last fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles on April 8, in a rare pair of launches conducted in a single day. The North also fired an unidentified projectile the previous day, but it disappeared shortly after it was fired in an apparent failure.

Following the series of launches over two days, North Korea's state media said the North test-fired a tactical ballistic missile tipped with a cluster bomb warhead, claiming it can "reduce to ashes any target" within its range with the highest-density power.

State media also reported Pyongyang conducted tests of an electromagnetic weapon system and carbon fiber sham bombs scattering while verifying the combat reliability of a mobile short-range anti-aircraft missile system, raising views the latest launch may be part of such weapons tests.

Earlier, it was reported that North Korea had conducted back-to-back ballistic missile launches in show of force.