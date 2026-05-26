N Kazakhstan to commission alfalfa processing plant with capacity up to 60,000 tons

The plant will focus on deep processing of alfalfa, one of the most valuable perennial forage crops, rich in protein and balanced amino acids.

Photo credit: Agriculture Ministry

Its production capacity will hit up to 60,000 tons of high-quality granulated alfalfa per year.

Output will be supplied to the domestic market and exported to China and Central Asian countries.

Photo credit: Agriculture Ministry

Construction of the building’s metal structures is underway on a 3-hectare site.

A main water pipeline was already installed, while modern German-made equipment was bought and delivered to the construction site.

According to the Ministry, the plant will be launched this August.

The project is expected to increase the region’s export potential, supply quality feed to agricultural producers, and boost the development of Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial complex.

To note, Kazakhstan also plans to build a pharmaceutical plant worth 32.5 bln tenge.