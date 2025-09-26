N Kazakhstan sees 1.5-fold increase in flu and ARVI cases

According to Asset Zhumatayev, head of the sanitary epidemiological control department of North Kazakhstan region, 106,000 people have contracted ARVI during the 2024–2025 epidemiological season — 22% fewer than in the same period last year. The majority of cases, 71,189 or 66.8%, were among children under 14.

The number of cases rose 1.5 times compared to the previous week.

During the 2024/2025 season, 109 cases of influenza were reported. PCR tests of ARVI patients also detected other non-influenza viruses, including 81 cases of rhinovirus, 49 of adenovirus, 32 of parainfluenza, 13 of metapneumovirus, and 7 of bocavirus.

“A resolution by the chief state sanitary doctor has been adopted to implement sanitary and preventive measures against influenza, acute respiratory viral infections, and COVID-19 during the 2025–2026 season. These measures include screening at medical facility entrances, mask use, availability of antiseptics, daily monitoring of pregnant women and children under one year with flu, ARVI, or COVID-19 symptoms and related complications, priority response to home visits, and timely hospitalization of such patients,” Zhumatayev said.

He added that in general education schools, if 30% or more of students in a class fall ill, the class will be moved to online learning.

“Seasonal flu is marked by a sudden high fever, cough, headache, muscle and joint pain, severe fatigue, sore throat, and nasal congestion. At present, vaccination remains one of the most effective preventive measures. The flu shot helps protect against complications, hospitalization, and even death,” Zhumatayev emphasized.

In this context, a flu vaccination campaign was launched in the region on September 23, with 60,000 doses of the Russian Grippol Plus vaccine procured for this year.

