N Kazakhstan region to launch IT centers across all districts

He noted that in his Address, the Head of State emphasized several key priorities, including advancing digitalization and developing human capital.

“We are already making significant progress in this direction. A five-year digital strategy for the region has been developed to advance digital infrastructure, transform economic sectors, and strengthen the population’s digital skills,” the akim said.

Photo credit: Qazinform News Agency

He noted that the region has already introduced a new form of collaboration — the integration of IT and creative industries at the Qyzyljar Creative Center. This space brings together creativity and technology, offering opportunities for talented youth and nurturing innovative ideas.

Given the region’s agricultural focus, special attention is being paid to digitalization in villages.

“A district-level creative IT center has recently opened, and similar centers are planned for every district by the end of the year,” Gauez Nurmukhambetov added.

Earlier, at the same briefing, Nurmukhambetov said that over the past two years, the North Kazakhstan region’s industrial output has increased 1.5 times, driven by a larger portfolio of orders at local enterprises.