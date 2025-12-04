N Kazakhstan region attracts nearly 900bn tenge in investments

At the same time, the manufacturing sector now accounts for 86% of the region’s total output.

He noted that one of the key projects is the new ZIKSTO plant, which produces passenger railcars and flatcars. The enterprise has attracted 24.3 billion tenge in investments and has an annual capacity of 3,200 units. Its railcars are already in use on railways across the country.

“A total of 51 investment projects worth 894 billion tenge are currently being implemented, creating 7,800 jobs in the region. Overall, in the first half of the year, the volume of attracted direct investments exceeded the annual target by more than twofold,” the governor said.

Gauez Nurmukhambetov also stressed that the Qyzyljar Special Economic Zone remains a key hub for attracting investments, and its footprint has been expanded in line with the region’s growing agro-industrial potential. Two new subzones have been established in rural districts.

The region is attracting interest not only from major foreign companies carrying out projects to produce particle board, laminated particle board, tractors, trailed agricultural machinery, and confectionery products, but also from domestic investors. In particular, a mushroom farm and a compost plant are now being established in the region.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that 27 schools are under construction in Atyrau region, with four of them already commissioned in 2025.