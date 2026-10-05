N Kazakhstan region sees first snowfall of season

Footage showing the first signs of winter has been circulating on social media. A resident of Novomikhailovka village in Mamlyut district filmed the season’s first snowfall overnight and shared the video online.

According to Kazhydromet, unfavorable weather conditions are expected to persist. On October 5, rain and snow, ground blizzards, and icy conditions are forecast in the western and northern parts of the region.

Rain and snow are also expected in Petropavlovsk, with icy conditions possible on the roads.

Storm warnings were issued for 16 regions of Kazakhstan due to heavy precipitation, fog, icy conditions, blizzards, and winds with gusts of up to 28 m/s.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on what weather to expect across Kazakhstan on October 6-8.