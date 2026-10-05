Rain and sleet to sweep across Kazakhstan on October 6-8

Icy conditions and ground blizzards are also forecast in some areas, while strong winds are expected across the country, with fog forming overnight and in the morning.

Temperatures in western Kazakhstan are expected to rise to +2°C to +12°C at night and +17°C to +22°C during the day.

In the northwest and north, nighttime temperatures will gradually rise from -6°C to -1°C to between +3°C and +13°C, while daytime temperatures will increase from 0°C to +5°C to between +5°C and +20°C.

In eastern and central Kazakhstan, temperatures will generally range from 0°C to +7°C at night and from +2°C to +15°C during the day.

Warmer weather is also expected in the south and southeast. Nighttime temperatures will rise from +2°C to +8°C to between +5°C and +10°C, while mountainous areas may initially see frost of -3°C to -1°C before temperatures rise to 0°C to +5°C. Daytime temperatures will increase from +12°C to +17°C to between +17°C and +22°C, while mountainous areas will warm from +4°C to +9°C to between +9°C and +14°C.